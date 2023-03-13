Nadi, Nadroga, Suva move up in DFPL standing

Nadi, Nadroga and Suva have moved up in the Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) after their wins in Round 3 of the competition in the weekend.

Lautoka remains on top the table with seven points and seven goal advantage followed by Rewa in the second with seven points as well but with a goal difference of three.

Nadi claims the third spot with six points after defeating Labasa 1-0 and Ba slips to the fourth place with five points.

Suva moves to the fifth spot with four points after an impressive 4-0 win over Tailevu Naitasiri.

Navua remains sixth with three points while Nadroga moves to the seventh spot with three points after their 3-2 win over Tavua.

Tailevu Naitasiri is eighth with three points a goal difference of -4, Tavua goes down to ninth with one point and a -3 goal difference and Labasa is at the bottom of the table with one point and -4 goal difference.