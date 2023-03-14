Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Sam names Futsal squad for friendlies

Digicel National Futsal Head Coach Jerry Sam has named his 30-member squad for the upcoming FIFA Futsal International Friendlies next month.

After a successful trial session last weekend, Sam said had found his best 30 players to represent the country.

“The players have been selected upon their performance and the game understanding during the trials,” Sam said.

He said after a successful two days of trials last weekend they have selected the best players.

The squad will be split into two teams to compete at during the tournament.

“We will have two teams in the competition, our Digicel national futsal team and Fiji FA President’s Five.”

The team will march into camp this Sunday.

Teams from Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Fiji will participate in the tournament.

The FIFA Futsal International Friendlies will be held from April 13-16 at the Vodafone Arena.

Digicel National Futsal Squad: Ravinesh Singh, Kitione Baleloa, Nemesh Ram, Mohammed Rahman, Ravinesh Chand, Amena Bolaitamana, Christopher Kumar, Ayush Ashish Kumar, Shaif Ali, Ratu Dau, Asaeli Heritage, Edwin Sahayam, Aman Naidu, Ravneel Pal, Ronish Singh, Nikhil Chand, Bruce Hughes, Ronish Singh, Navneet Chand, Filipe Baravilala, Shivnal Prasad, Rajneel Singh, Shahill Dave, Deepal Singh, Vineet Nadan, Kavinesh Lal, Ramzan Khan, Merril Nand, Prashant Chand, Junaid Ali.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
