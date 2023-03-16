Injured Soromon to miss Tri-Nations

Suva striker Azariah Sormon will not feature for Vanuatu in the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies in Ba and Lautoka respectively next week.

Vanuatu Football Federation has confirmed that Soromon is on a four-week injury break and won’t be able to make it in the team.

The Federation has also confirmed that former Lautoka and Auckland City FC defender Brian Kaltak has been dropped from the team as he is nursing a hamstring injury.

Vanuatu National Head Coach Etienne Mermer said it’s been very difficult to mobilize the senior players to form a team as they are challenged by the fact that most players have not been playing since the suspension of the local league championship and the devastation of two cyclones, most of their players are affected.

“But I do thank those clubs in Port Vila who have released their players to be part of a team that will form the team to represent the country. Since it is a last-minute decision by VFF for us to participate, I strongly urge those players whose names are already on the list, to turn up for training as we are being booked to fly to Fiji.”

The Vanuatu team players and officials are expected to jet into the country tomorrow.

Vanuatu open its campaign against the Digicel Bula Boys at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Monday.