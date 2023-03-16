Patel re-elected to FIFA Council

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has been re-elected unopposed for a second term to the FIFA Council.

This was confirmed during the OFC Extraordinary Congress ahead of the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali in Rwanda yesterday.

Lambert Maltock has also been re-elected as the OFC President for a second four-year term and Johanna Wood who was re-elected unopposed for another term on the FIFA Council.

Maltock said the OFC Strategy 2023-2026 is to stay on track to meet our Confederation wide goal of qualifying two teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2027.