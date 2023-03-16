Thursday, March 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Patel re-elected to FIFA Council

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has been re-elected unopposed for a second term to the FIFA Council.

This was confirmed during the OFC Extraordinary Congress ahead of the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali in Rwanda yesterday.

Lambert Maltock has also been re-elected as the OFC President for a second four-year term and Johanna Wood who was re-elected unopposed for another term on the FIFA Council.

Maltock said the OFC Strategy 2023-2026 is to stay on track to meet our Confederation wide goal of qualifying two teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2027.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Ministry to amend retirement age in...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Ministry of Local Governmen...
Entertainment

Celebrity stylist Roach retires ove...

The styling days of Celebrity stylist Law Roach has come to an end ...
Rugby

Murray to Captain Drua Under 20 at ...

Fijian Drua development player Motikai Murray will lead the Fijian ...
Football

Injured Soromon to miss Tri-Nations...

Suva striker Azariah Sormon will not feature for Vanuatu in the Tri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ministry to amend retirement age...

News
Prime Mini...

Celebrity stylist Roach retires ...

Entertainment
The stylin...

Murray to Captain Drua Under 20 ...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Injured Soromon to miss Tri-Nati...

Football
Suva strik...

Fijian Reds quartet set to face ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Singh dropped from Fiji Under 20...

Football
Young Laba...

Popular News

Rewa comes from behind to hold N...

Football
Defending ...

Recent appointments are question...

News
Opposition...

Phone call hooks Wiliame

Rugby
A phone ca...

Ba assault victim dies in hospit...

News
A 40-year-...

Gitali flies Fiji flag in intern...

News
18-year-ol...

ISPs warned to make full disclos...

Business
Internet S...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Ministry to amend retirement age in municipalities: Rabuka