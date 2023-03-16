Thursday, March 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Singh dropped from Fiji Under 20 squad

Young Labasa defender Pawan Singh has been dropped from the Fiji under 20 team ahead of the FIFA Tri-Nations International Friendlies in Lautoka and Ba respectively next week.

Fiji FA technical director Timo Jankowski confirmed to FijiLive that Singh has been excluded from the squad after his performance at the International Friendlies in Jakarta, Indonesia last month.

Singh was given marching orders against Indonesia in the opening match at Jakarta Stadium on the 17th of February.

Singh came in direct dangerous contact (threw punches) at an Indonesian player which resulted the match official sending him off the field mid-way in the match.

Jankowski said such behavior is unacceptable from any player in the team building towards the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in May-June in Indonesia this year.

“We want to set a good standard in football and Fiji FA is totally against this kind of behaviour which is something we won’t stand for. In this sport, we don’t tolerate such behavior and that’s the strict instruction from Fiji FA as well.”

“We talked to him (Singh) immediately after the match and upon the official’s arrival to Fiji. It was a big setback for us as to what happened in Indonesia.”

“Such behaviour is unacceptable in football either locally or internationally and all the players have been disciplined on what had occurred in Indonesia.”

The Junior Bula Boys will face the Solomon Islands in their opening match at 2 pm on Monday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Three days later, they will face Fiji (Digicel Bula Boys) at 2 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Fiji under 20 will round off its final match against Vanuatu at 2 pm on the 26th.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Injured Soromon to miss Tri-Nations...

Suva striker Azariah Sormon will not feature for Vanuatu in the Tri...
Rugby

Fijian Reds quartet set to face Dru...

Four Fijian players are set to feature for the Queensland Reds agai...
Football

Patel re-elected to FIFA Council

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has been re-electe...
Rugby

Derenalagi back as the Drua brace f...

Olympic Gold medalist Meli Derenalagi makes the run-on side and wil...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Injured Soromon to miss Tri-Nati...

Football
Suva strik...

Fijian Reds quartet set to face ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Patel re-elected to FIFA Council...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Derenalagi back as the Drua brac...

Rugby
Olympic Go...

Kini Naholo to debut on Hurrican...

Rugby
Former Chi...

Fiji welcomes $81.5m Australian ...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vu...

News
Ratu Epeni...

Kini Naholo to debut on Hurrican...

Rugby
Former Chi...

Everything Everywhere All at Onc...

Entertainment
Everything...

Fraser tearfully accepts top awa...

Entertainment
Brendan Fr...

Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s f...

Football
Midfielder...

Drake Announces 2023 tour dates

Entertainment
Drake has ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Injured Soromon to miss Tri-Nations