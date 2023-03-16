Singh dropped from Fiji Under 20 squad

Young Labasa defender Pawan Singh has been dropped from the Fiji under 20 team ahead of the FIFA Tri-Nations International Friendlies in Lautoka and Ba respectively next week.

Fiji FA technical director Timo Jankowski confirmed to FijiLive that Singh has been excluded from the squad after his performance at the International Friendlies in Jakarta, Indonesia last month.

Singh was given marching orders against Indonesia in the opening match at Jakarta Stadium on the 17th of February.

Singh came in direct dangerous contact (threw punches) at an Indonesian player which resulted the match official sending him off the field mid-way in the match.

Jankowski said such behavior is unacceptable from any player in the team building towards the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in May-June in Indonesia this year.

“We want to set a good standard in football and Fiji FA is totally against this kind of behaviour which is something we won’t stand for. In this sport, we don’t tolerate such behavior and that’s the strict instruction from Fiji FA as well.”

“We talked to him (Singh) immediately after the match and upon the official’s arrival to Fiji. It was a big setback for us as to what happened in Indonesia.”

“Such behaviour is unacceptable in football either locally or internationally and all the players have been disciplined on what had occurred in Indonesia.”

The Junior Bula Boys will face the Solomon Islands in their opening match at 2 pm on Monday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Three days later, they will face Fiji (Digicel Bula Boys) at 2 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Fiji under 20 will round off its final match against Vanuatu at 2 pm on the 26th.