Ristic replaces Nand as Nadro coach

Nadroga football association has appointed Serbian Stefan Ristic as the new Head Coach for the 2023 and 2024 seasons today.

Nadroga football association in a statement said Ristic comes on board with valuable experiences and replaces FijiFirst MP and outgoing coach Joseph Nand.

Nand told FijiLive that he was asked by the Nadroga football officials and management to step down and in the interest of the team and for the development of football in Nadroga, he agreed to.

Ristic has had successful seasons at the following clubs and countries, as Head Coach, Bayern Munich Academy FC (U14), SC Waterloo Region (Canada 1 pro-League), Canada, FC Al Jazeera (Qatar QCFL), Qatar and Delfines Del Este FC (Dominican Republic LDF 1 PRO).

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
