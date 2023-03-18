Krishna ready to face former club in ISL final

Top Fiji and Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna is ready to face his former club ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League tomorrow morning.

“I’m a BFC player now and that’s all I’m focusing on. Making sure I give my all and help my team win is my ultimate goal. Any team we are going to play against in the finals will be a challenge whether it’s ATKMB or league shield winners Mumbai, we just have to focus on avoiding conceding goals and scoring when we can win the trophy.”

Krishna said it had been a difficult journey for him and Bengaluru FC who endured a shaky first half of the season but the players believed in themselves and were content in reaching the final.

“We didn’t give up and I think that was the key to our turnout. We started the year well and played the rest of the matches well which led us to the finals. We are happy to reach the finals but it’s not the end of the road for us. We have a lot of leaders in our team and together we’ve managed to keep the team spirits up and never dropped our standards in training which eventually got us here.”

Bengaluru lost to ATK in the first round and fought hard to secure a victory in the second round this season but he added they are expecting a tough battle against the mariners tomorrow.

“They have players’ good individual qualities but we will only focus more on ourselves like we have been doing in all the games so far.”

“I think the team spirit and never give attitude every training is what’s kept us going. Despite the odds, we never had doubts that we couldn’t make the playoffs. We played every match with the aim of reaching the finals.”

“My message will be to enjoy every second of it because finals football doesn’t come often. My ultimate goal is to win the trophy for this club. I will prepare and go through my normal routine as I have been doing each game so far. So nothing changes. I want to focus on resting, eating well and spending as much time with my family to help me with the pressure of the finals.”

Bengaluru will take on ATK Mohun Bagan at 2am.