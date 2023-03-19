Krishna’s Bengaluru beaten in ISL final

Fijian striker Roy Krishna’s second half goal was not enough as Bengaluru FC was beaten 4-3 in penalties to his former club, ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League final in Goa today.

Bengaluru FC was forced into bringing Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri on early after young Sivasakthi Narayanan was stretchered off the field in the opening seconds of the match.

Things went further away from plan in the 13th minute when Krishna handled the ball from a Petratos corner as ATK were awarded a penalty and Petratos finished the job from the spot.

Bengaluru FC players and their head coach Simon Grayson picked up a glut of yellow cards on the pitch for foul plays.

In the final minute of first-half stoppage time, Bengaluru were given a penalty as ATK’s Bose made a dangerous contact with Krishna while attempting a clearance. Chhetri stepped up to take it and sent Kaith the wrong way to restore parity.

In the final quarter of the match, Krishna gave Bengaluru the lead in the match for the first time from Rohit’s deflection shot which landed in his feet and the striker nodded it home.

Just five minutes away from full time, ATK won a penalty after their defender Kiyan Nassiri went down from Perez in the penalty box and Petratos took the penalty and scored again to level at 2-2.

ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos scored all three penalties he took on the night before Vishal Kaith’s save from Bruno Ramires’ penalty brought them one step closer.

Bengaluru FC’s Pablo Perez sent his spot-kick over the bar awarding ATK the win.

ATK walked away with INR 6 crore while runners-up Bengaluru FC were awarded INR 2.5 crore.