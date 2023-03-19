Saniel to bolster Vanuatu’s campaign

Suva striker Alex Saniel has joined Vanuatu to bolster the side’s campaign at the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies in Lautoka this week.

Saniel, who rejoined Suva and featured in the Digicel Fiji Premier League two weeks ago, replaces fellow teammate and striker Azariah Soromon who won’t feature for Vanuatu due to a shoulder injury.

Team Manager Carlo Nasse says Jordy Tassip and Joe Moses will miss the opening match as the duo are scheduled to arrive in Fiji tomorrow night.

Vanuatu will face the Bula Boys at 5pm at Churchill Park tomorrow.