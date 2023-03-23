Bula Boys target win over Juniors

The Digicel Bula Boys will not hold back when they take on the Junior Bula Boys in their second match of the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies in Lautoka today.

Head Coach Marika Rodu said after losing 2-1 to Vanuatu, they are eager to bounce back hard.

“We need to lift our intensity, and we will do so,” Rodu said.

Rodu said they had analysed themselves after their loss and made the necessary adjustments for thei next game.

“It is about the tactical aspect of our game that matters, that first touch, the decision making that is something that will matter at this next level.”

The two sides will clash at Churchill Park 2pm.