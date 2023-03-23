Thursday, March 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bula Boys target win over Juniors

The Digicel Bula Boys will not hold back when they take on the Junior Bula Boys in their second match of the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies in Lautoka today.

Head Coach Marika Rodu said after losing 2-1 to Vanuatu, they are eager to bounce back hard.

“We need to lift our intensity, and we will do so,” Rodu said.

Rodu said they had analysed themselves after their loss and made the necessary adjustments for thei next game.

“It is about the tactical aspect of our game that matters, that first touch, the decision making that is something that will matter at this next level.”

The two sides will clash at Churchill Park 2pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretar...

Permanent Secretaries have been encouraged by the Public Service Co...
News

Rabuka reaffirms support for One-Ch...

Prime Minister Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the One-Chi...
Business

Long-term reform, growth strategy i...

The International Monetary Fund says Fiji growth outlook beyond the...
Football

Suva drawn with Auckland City for C...

Fiji's representative to the 2023 OFC Champions League, Suva FC  ha...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Know your roles, Permanent Secre...

News
Permanent ...

Rabuka reaffirms support for One...

News
Prime Mini...

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Suva drawn with Auckland City fo...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Valetini, Rakuro get first start...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji growing economically, debt ...

News
The Intern...

Popular News

Fiji men’s squad named for Tri-S...

Netball
Netball Fi...

Racial discrimination remains a ...

News
Racial dis...

Valetini, Rakuro get first start...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Sheeran reveals eating disorder ...

Entertainment
Famous sin...

Bolaca remains in 7s selection c...

Hong Kong 7s
Head Coach...

Opportunities and common interes...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretaries reminded