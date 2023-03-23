Thursday, March 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vasconcellos secures draw for Jnr Bula Boys

Junior Bula Boys midfielder Abdullah Aiyaz is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Solomon Islands in their opening match of the Tri-Nations series in Lautoka. The Solomon Islands won 4-1. Photos courtesy of Fiji FA Media.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have come from behind to hold the Digicel Bula Boys 2-2 in their second FIFA Tri-Nations series clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The young side, fought back hard in the final quarter to ensure a draw after trailing 2-1 close to the final whistle.

Both sides were scoreless at halftime, but the Junior Bula Boys drew first blood at the restart through Samuela Navasa.

Fiji’s premiere side equalized through goal scoring ace Simione Nabenu minutes later.

Samuela Drudru scored another raking shot from the edge of the box to put them up 2-1.

Tevita Warainivalu copped a direct red-card forcing the national side to finish the game with 10 men.

The Junior Bula Boys capitalised with Lautoka rep Sterling Vasconcellos finishing off a free kick to secure the equaliser.

The Bula Boys will play the Solomon Islands in their final match on Sunday while the Junior Bula Boys will face Vanuatu.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fa’agase banned for Sau tackl...

Queensland Reds prop Sef Fa’agase has copped a three week ban for h...
News

Know your roles, Permanent Secretar...

Permanent Secretaries have been encouraged by the Public Service Co...
News

Rabuka reaffirms support for One-Ch...

Prime Minister Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the One-Chi...
Business

Long-term reform, growth strategy i...

The International Monetary Fund says Fiji growth outlook beyond the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fa’agase banned for Sau ta...

Rugby
Queensland...

Know your roles, Permanent Secre...

News
Permanent ...

Rabuka reaffirms support for One...

News
Prime Mini...

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Suva drawn with Auckland City fo...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Valetini, Rakuro get first start...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

WAF restores supply to 70pc affe...

News
As at 1pm ...

Sims scores in Storm’s narrow lo...

NRL
Former Fij...

Naupoto calls on Singh to apolog...

News
Opposition...

Bosworth and Polish finalise div...

Entertainment
Blue crush...

Officers reminded about service ...

News
Divisional...

Actor Paul Grant dead at 56

Entertainment
Paul Grant...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fa’agase banned for Sau tackle