Vasconcellos secures draw for Jnr Bula Boys

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have come from behind to hold the Digicel Bula Boys 2-2 in their second FIFA Tri-Nations series clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The young side, fought back hard in the final quarter to ensure a draw after trailing 2-1 close to the final whistle.

Both sides were scoreless at halftime, but the Junior Bula Boys drew first blood at the restart through Samuela Navasa.

Fiji’s premiere side equalized through goal scoring ace Simione Nabenu minutes later.

Samuela Drudru scored another raking shot from the edge of the box to put them up 2-1.

Tevita Warainivalu copped a direct red-card forcing the national side to finish the game with 10 men.

The Junior Bula Boys capitalised with Lautoka rep Sterling Vasconcellos finishing off a free kick to secure the equaliser.

The Bula Boys will play the Solomon Islands in their final match on Sunday while the Junior Bula Boys will face Vanuatu.