We gave away too much possession: Rodu

Digicel Bula Boys Head Coach Marika Rodu says they gave away easy possession that cost them a win against the Digicel Junior Bula Boys in their Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies clash yesterday.

Despite the two all draws, Rodu is content he was able to give the rest of his squad some game-time against their shadow team.

“Despite being the mature team in the game, we gave away a lot of possession quite cheapily,” Rodu said.

“It also gave the chance for them (Junior Bula Boys) to go on attack.”

Rodu praised the efforts of the Under-20 side for a hard fought effort.

“They gave their best in this game.

“But the idea was to rest some of our players, and prepare for the game against Solomon.

“I was also happy that the rest of the squad was able to get some game time.”

The Bula Boys will face Solomon Islands in their final match on Sunday at Churchill Park at 5pm.