Junior Bula Boys go down to Vanuatu

The Digicel Bula Boys have gone down to Vanuatu 2-1 in their final match of the Tri-Nations International Friendlies at Churchill Park today.

Vanuatu dominated the contest with their clinical passes and injection of speed.

The Pacific neighbours led the match at half-time after a lone early goal from Tony Kalotang in the tenth minute of play.

Vanuatu doubled their lead with a second pearler from Joe Moses on 50 minutes.

Gary Kubu struck one back for Fiji on 55 minutes but they were unable to capitalise further with Vanuatu controlling the game to the final whistle.

The Junior Bula Boys have finished their campaign without a win, with one draw and two losses.