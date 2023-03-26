Sunday, March 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Junior Bula Boys go down to Vanuatu

The Digicel Bula Boys have gone down to Vanuatu 2-1 in their final match of the Tri-Nations International Friendlies at Churchill Park today.

Vanuatu dominated the contest with their clinical passes and injection of speed.

The Pacific neighbours led the match at half-time after a lone early goal from Tony Kalotang in the tenth minute of play.

Vanuatu doubled their lead with a second pearler from Joe Moses on 50 minutes.

Gary Kubu struck one back for Fiji on 55 minutes but they were unable to capitalise further with Vanuatu controlling the game to the final whistle.

The Junior Bula Boys have finished their campaign without a win, with one draw and two losses.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Low reservoir levels cause for wate...

The Water Authority of Fiji, (WAF)says it is experiencing a low res...
Rugby

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana thumpi...

Tries from Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi contributed to the Hurrica...
News

Remittance inflow from sports over ...

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says remittance inflows from our...
News

Govt to review Anti-Doping Policy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government will review relevant...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Low reservoir levels cause for w...

News
The Water ...

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana thu...

Rugby
Tries from...

Remittance inflow from sports ov...

News
The Prime ...

Govt to review Anti-Doping Polic...

News
Prime Mini...

Ra man is latest road fatality a...

News
A 53-year-...

$14K raised on GoFundMe for Bola...

Rugby
Fundraisin...

Popular News

Ratu Epeli Ganilau dies

News
Former Com...

No decision made on tax increase...

News
Minister f...

Naucukidi grabs Administrator of...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Fa’agase banned for Sau ta...

Rugby
Queensland...

Economic recovery on track, says...

News
Deputy Pri...

Bolaca named in HK, Singapore 7s...

Hong Kong 7s
Fijian 7s ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Low reservoir levels cause for water cuts: WAF