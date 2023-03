The Solomon Islands claimed the FIFA Tri-Nations series in Lautoka on Sunday after beating the Digicel Bula Boys 2-0 an ending their campaign with an unbeaten record.

The loss saw the host nation finish without a win.

Former Suva marksman Gagame Feni was star for the Solomon Islands as he netted both their goals.

He opened their account in the 40th minute from the penalty spot and got his second midway in the second half with a clinical finish.