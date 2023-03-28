Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Rodu to assist Lal in World Cup preps

Interim Bula Boys Coach Marika Rodu will assist Fiji U20 mentor Ronil Lal to prepare the team for the upcoming FIFA u20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Lal is back at the helm as head coach after Fiji Football Association following an independent review decided to terminate the services of Argentinian Rodolfo Zapata earlier this month.

Zapata since taking up the role in January was unable to deliver any good result and the Junior Bula Boys also suffered losses in all their matches on the tour of Indonesia.

It is understood many players were also unhappy with Zapata’s conduct during training sessions and had raised alarm to the parent body to act on the matter.

Meanwhile the team will travel to the Gold Coast in a fortnight’s time to play three build up games.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
