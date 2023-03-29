Only 8 teams for Fiji FACT: Yusuf

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that only eight teams will participate in the Digicel Fiji FACT in June.

Yusuf said after Round 7 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League, the top eight teams on the points table will qualify for the tournament.

He said they have advised the districts that on 30th April, Round 7 of DFPL will conclude and that will be the cut-off point for Digicel Fiji FACT.

“Only the top eight teams from the DPL standings will move to the Digicel Fiji FACT and the teams will now have to work hard to ensure they are in the top eight.”

“From this weekend in round four of the competition, it’s going to be important for some districts to avoid being out of the first major tournament in Fiji FA calendar.”

In Round 4 this week, Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour will host a double header of matches. At 1pm, Tailevu Naitasiri will play Labasa and at 3pm Navua will host Suva.

Nadi will face Ba at Prince Charles Park in Nadi while Lautoka will take on Tavua at Churchill Park and Rewa will battle Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Lautoka currently leads the DFPL table with 7 points followed by defending champions Rewa in the second spot with 7 points as well but with a goal difference of three.

Tavua and Labasa are at the bottom of the table for now.