Wednesday, March 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Only 8 teams for Fiji FACT: Yusuf

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that only eight teams will participate in the Digicel Fiji FACT in June.

Yusuf said after Round 7 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League, the top eight teams on the points table will qualify for the tournament.

He said they have advised the districts that on 30th April, Round 7 of DFPL will conclude and that will be the cut-off point for Digicel Fiji FACT.

“Only the top eight teams from the DPL standings will move to the Digicel Fiji FACT and the teams will now have to work hard to ensure they are in the top eight.”

“From this weekend in round four of the competition, it’s going to be important for some districts to avoid being out of the first major tournament in Fiji FA calendar.”

In Round 4 this week, Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour will host a double header of matches. At 1pm, Tailevu Naitasiri will play Labasa and at 3pm Navua will host Suva.

Nadi will face Ba at Prince Charles Park in Nadi while Lautoka will take on Tavua at Churchill Park and Rewa will battle Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Lautoka currently leads the DFPL table with 7 points followed by defending champions Rewa in the second spot with 7 points as well but with a goal difference of three.

Tavua and Labasa are at the bottom of the table for now.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy appr...

Cabinet has approved the new Informal Settlement Upgrade Programme ...
News

Govt to support Pacific Polytech

Cabinet has approved a joint proposal from the Ministry of Educatio...
News

Itaukei land development grant to c...

Cabinet has agreed to continue the provision of funding for the Gov...
News

Cabinet approves review of Legal Pr...

Cabinet has approved the review of the Legal Practitioners Act 2009...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy a...

News
Cabinet ha...

Govt to support Pacific Polytech...

News
Cabinet ha...

Itaukei land development grant t...

News
Cabinet ha...

Cabinet approves review of Legal...

News
Cabinet ha...

Coaches have the final say: Yusu...

Football
Fiji Footb...

MIDA Act repeal is a win for dem...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Over US$1.6b climate funding exp...

Fiji Parliament
Prime Mini...

Business Committee to meet on LO...

Fiji Parliament
Prime Mini...

Represent clients with integrity...

News
Acting Chi...

Suva drawn with Auckland City fo...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Planned works to affect water su...

News
Planned wo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy approved