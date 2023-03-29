Wednesday, March 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Singh demands ‘better’ finishing

Rewa coach Roderick Singh is demanding better finishing from his strike force against Nadroga in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Singh said while they are confident of beating the stallions this week, the Delta Tigers will need to utilise their chances wisely and improve in the scoring department.

“During the break, our training was full on and yesterday our national team players joined the camp. The boys know we have a huge chance to grab three points from Nadroga. Nadroga will be a different team under their new international coach and we are really looking forward to a tough battle.”

“We lack in keeping the ball to our side in the game as once we create chances, our players lose the ball. We fail to utilise the chances because we are not able to handle the ball which also means we lack possession-wise.”

Rewa is second on the DFPL table with seven points with a goal difference of three.

“Finishing let us down against Navua because we failed in our attempt. Mostly the ball was kicked out of play because I could see the players were in a rush to finish the game despite the goalmouth open for scoring.”

“Our midfielders create good chances but we can’t finish well so that’s where the strikers really need to improve on. We can’t be wasting our chances frequently due to silly errors when we are in the act of scoring.”

“Rewa is the defending champion and we need to live up to that expectation rather than being slack in our game. Every game for us is a chance to defend our title but the major obstacle is the repetition of mistakes we are making in trying to score.”

Rewa will travel to Sigatoka to play Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy appr...

Cabinet has approved the new Informal Settlement Upgrade Programme ...
News

Govt to support Pacific Polytech

Cabinet has approved a joint proposal from the Ministry of Educatio...
News

Itaukei land development grant to c...

Cabinet has agreed to continue the provision of funding for the Gov...
News

Cabinet approves review of Legal Pr...

Cabinet has approved the review of the Legal Practitioners Act 2009...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy a...

News
Cabinet ha...

Govt to support Pacific Polytech...

News
Cabinet ha...

Itaukei land development grant t...

News
Cabinet ha...

Cabinet approves review of Legal...

News
Cabinet ha...

Coaches have the final say: Yusu...

Football
Fiji Footb...

MIDA Act repeal is a win for dem...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Naholo, Rayasi score in Moana th...

Rugby
Tries from...

Weightlifting duo off to Austral...

Sports
Two athlet...

Rabuka reaffirms support for One...

News
Prime Mini...

Gold Coast buildup for Junior Bu...

Sports
The Digice...

Increase in influenza-like illne...

News
The Minist...

PM leads Govt delegation to pay ...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy approved