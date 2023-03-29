Singh demands ‘better’ finishing

Rewa coach Roderick Singh is demanding better finishing from his strike force against Nadroga in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Singh said while they are confident of beating the stallions this week, the Delta Tigers will need to utilise their chances wisely and improve in the scoring department.

“During the break, our training was full on and yesterday our national team players joined the camp. The boys know we have a huge chance to grab three points from Nadroga. Nadroga will be a different team under their new international coach and we are really looking forward to a tough battle.”

“We lack in keeping the ball to our side in the game as once we create chances, our players lose the ball. We fail to utilise the chances because we are not able to handle the ball which also means we lack possession-wise.”

Rewa is second on the DFPL table with seven points with a goal difference of three.

“Finishing let us down against Navua because we failed in our attempt. Mostly the ball was kicked out of play because I could see the players were in a rush to finish the game despite the goalmouth open for scoring.”

“Our midfielders create good chances but we can’t finish well so that’s where the strikers really need to improve on. We can’t be wasting our chances frequently due to silly errors when we are in the act of scoring.”

“Rewa is the defending champion and we need to live up to that expectation rather than being slack in our game. Every game for us is a chance to defend our title but the major obstacle is the repetition of mistakes we are making in trying to score.”

Rewa will travel to Sigatoka to play Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park.