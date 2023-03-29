Wednesday, March 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

T/Naitasiri takes new approach, aims to bounce back

Survivors Tailevu Naitasiri have taken a new approach to their playing style and aim to bounce back to winning ways against Labasa in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Newly appointed head coach Tagi Vonolagi said he is confident that a change in game style will help the side better their position in the competition.

“We began our training last week but the numbers were not enough but it has started to improve this week. The league was on break so the players also took the break more seriously and took time off from football. Getting them back to their feet has been tough as the weather is not also in our favor.”

“The main area of work is changing our style of play. We want the boys to adapt to the new playing system which we have introduced to them.”

Tailevu Naitasiri is currently eighth on the DFPL table with three points and Vonolagi added that game discipline is another aspect they need to improve on.

“Naitasiri is picking up from our last game which was a huge loss to Suva and since I have joined the team, I want to change the playing system.”

“I want to see discipline in the game and how they can adapt to the playing system and they need to focus on the game. Fitness level is another aspect of the game that we have to improve because we want players to be in shape and fit so that they are able to play the game style we want.”

“We did badly against Suva and we are expecting a hard run from Labasa who are the defending BOG champs. They are a fast and physical team so in order for us to match their speed in the game, we need to adapt to a new style and structure so we beat them and take the three points.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Labasa at 1pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy appr...

Cabinet has approved the new Informal Settlement Upgrade Programme ...
News

Govt to support Pacific Polytech

Cabinet has approved a joint proposal from the Ministry of Educatio...
News

Itaukei land development grant to c...

Cabinet has agreed to continue the provision of funding for the Gov...
News

Cabinet approves review of Legal Pr...

Cabinet has approved the review of the Legal Practitioners Act 2009...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy a...

News
Cabinet ha...

Govt to support Pacific Polytech...

News
Cabinet ha...

Itaukei land development grant t...

News
Cabinet ha...

Cabinet approves review of Legal...

News
Cabinet ha...

Coaches have the final say: Yusu...

Football
Fiji Footb...

MIDA Act repeal is a win for dem...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned and rel...

News
Former Att...

Valetini, Rakuro get first start...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Short-term experts engaged in re...

News
The Minist...

Narawa shines in Chiefs unbeaten...

Rugby
A double f...

Investigations led no where: Che...

News
Police say...

Farmers will get a new cane pric...

News
Sugar Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy approved