T/Naitasiri takes new approach, aims to bounce back

Survivors Tailevu Naitasiri have taken a new approach to their playing style and aim to bounce back to winning ways against Labasa in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Newly appointed head coach Tagi Vonolagi said he is confident that a change in game style will help the side better their position in the competition.

“We began our training last week but the numbers were not enough but it has started to improve this week. The league was on break so the players also took the break more seriously and took time off from football. Getting them back to their feet has been tough as the weather is not also in our favor.”

“The main area of work is changing our style of play. We want the boys to adapt to the new playing system which we have introduced to them.”

Tailevu Naitasiri is currently eighth on the DFPL table with three points and Vonolagi added that game discipline is another aspect they need to improve on.

“Naitasiri is picking up from our last game which was a huge loss to Suva and since I have joined the team, I want to change the playing system.”

“I want to see discipline in the game and how they can adapt to the playing system and they need to focus on the game. Fitness level is another aspect of the game that we have to improve because we want players to be in shape and fit so that they are able to play the game style we want.”

“We did badly against Suva and we are expecting a hard run from Labasa who are the defending BOG champs. They are a fast and physical team so in order for us to match their speed in the game, we need to adapt to a new style and structure so we beat them and take the three points.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Labasa at 1pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.