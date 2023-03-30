Thursday, March 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FIFA removes Indonesia as host of Under 20 WC

Photo Courtesy: FIFA

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has removed Indonesia from hosting the Under 20 World Cup 2023™ in May-June this year.

Following a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir, FIFA decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the Under 20 World Cup.

A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged.

FIFA underlined that despite this decision, it remains committed to actively assisting the PSSI, in close cooperation and with the support of the Government of President Widodo, in the transformation process of Indonesian football following the tragedy that occurred in October 2022.

Members of the FIFA team will continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months and will provide the required assistance to the PSSI, under the leadership of President Thohir.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss...

Nadi is out to avenge their last year's Pacific Community Cup 1-nil...
Rugby

Young players lack consistency: Byr...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne admits that young ...
Business

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to policy ...

Bank of the South Pacific Life announced a $36.8 million in bonus p...
News

Disciplinary actions against police...

The Fiji Police Force has indicated that the police officer  was dr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup l...

Football
Nadi is ou...

Young players lack consistency: ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to poli...

Business
Bank of th...

Disciplinary actions against pol...

News
The Fiji P...

Locked and loaded for So Kon Po

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Tavatavanawai returns for Highla...

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Popular News

Naholo retains spot against Moan...

Rugby
Hurricanes...

Remittance inflow from sports ov...

News
The Prime ...

Majors charged with assault and ...

Entertainment
Jonathan M...

Medical Transporter boost for Fo...

News
The Embass...

Fijian Drua slips to ninth spot

Rugby
The Swire ...

Seruiratu elected Leader of Oppo...

Fiji Parliament
Former Min...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss to Ba