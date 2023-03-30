Fiji Under 15 to march into camp tomorrow

A 22-member Digicel Fiji Under 15 squad will march into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva tomorrow for the OFC Under 15 Development Program in Auckland, New Zealand next month.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the players were selected from various trial camps held around the country last year and earlier this year.

He said out of the 22 players, only 18 players will travel with four officials.

“The initial process of having trials in all districts and all centers, we came back to three divisional trials and from there a squad of 22 players was selected for the camp.”

“The team will camp for one week before they fly out to New Zealand on April 7 to play an eight-team international tournament at the Mangui reserve OFC artificial ground in Auckland.”

Yusuf added the Under 15 team is also building up for the next Under 17 squad in 2024.

The team will return on the 19th of April.