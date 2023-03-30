Thursday, March 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji Under 15 to march into camp tomorrow

A 22-member Digicel Fiji Under 15 squad will march into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva tomorrow for the OFC Under 15 Development Program in Auckland, New Zealand next month.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the players were selected from various trial camps held around the country last year and earlier this year.

He said out of the 22 players, only 18 players will travel with four officials.

“The initial process of having trials in all districts and all centers, we came back to three divisional trials and from there a squad of 22 players was selected for the camp.”

“The team will camp for one week before they fly out to New Zealand on April 7 to play an eight-team international tournament at the Mangui reserve OFC artificial ground in Auckland.”

Yusuf added the Under 15 team is also building up for the next Under 17 squad in 2024.

The team will return on the 19th of April.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss...

Nadi is out to avenge their last year's Pacific Community Cup 1-nil...
Rugby

Young players lack consistency: Byr...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne admits that young ...
Business

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to policy ...

Bank of the South Pacific Life announced a $36.8 million in bonus p...
News

Disciplinary actions against police...

The Fiji Police Force has indicated that the police officer  was dr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup l...

Football
Nadi is ou...

Young players lack consistency: ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

BSP Life pays out $36.8M to poli...

Business
Bank of th...

Disciplinary actions against pol...

News
The Fiji P...

FIFA removes Indonesia as host o...

Football
Fédération...

Locked and loaded for So Kon Po

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Popular News

$4.6m owed to Nadi Town Council ...

Fiji Parliament
The Nadi T...

I was cornered in Bollywood: Pri...

Entertainment
Priyanka C...

Inaugural summit to boost touris...

Business
A 3-day in...

Cotter in talks with Top 14 club...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Fijiana Drua names 14 debutants

Rugby
The Rooste...

Fiji is in an era of rapid chang...

News
Assistant ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss to Ba