Lautoka’s key duo to miss Tavua fixture

Lautoka will play newly promoted Tavua without star striker Saula Waqa and defender Ilimotama Jese in the Round 5 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Jese will be out due to two yellow cards he copped in two earlier matches while Waqa was sent off (red carded) in their nil-all match against Ba in the previous round.

Team president Shalend Prasad said the side is boosted by the return of national team players for their first home match this season.

“This is a big game for us because we haven’t played at home and the players are raring to go up against Tavua. Despite the two players out of the team, we have a lot of quality and capable players who will take the strikers and defenders positions.”

“We haven’t played Tavua for some years now so we don’t have much information on them. Our focus is to win the League this year and we are content in winning our next match.”

“The team returned from a two-week break while some of our players like Muni Shivam Naidu, Sairusi Naulubu and Aporosa Yada are back from the Tri-Nations and they will play a part against Tavua this week.”

Lautoka will take on Tavua at 3 pm at Churchill Park.