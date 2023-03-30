Thursday, March 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lautoka’s key duo to miss Tavua fixture

Lautoka will play newly promoted Tavua without star striker Saula Waqa and defender Ilimotama Jese in the Round 5 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Jese will be out due to two yellow cards he copped in two earlier matches while Waqa was sent off (red carded) in their nil-all match against Ba in the previous round.

Team president Shalend Prasad said the side is boosted by the return of national team players for their first home match this season.

“This is a big game for us because we haven’t played at home and the players are raring to go up against Tavua. Despite the two players out of the team, we have a lot of quality and capable players who will take the strikers and defenders positions.”

“We haven’t played Tavua for some years now so we don’t have much information on them. Our focus is to win the League this year and we are content in winning our next match.”

“The team returned from a two-week break while some of our players like Muni Shivam Naidu, Sairusi Naulubu and Aporosa Yada are back from the Tri-Nations and they will play a part against Tavua this week.”

Lautoka will take on Tavua at 3 pm at Churchill Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

1,786 students to graduate from USP...

A total of 1,786 students will graduate from the University of the ...
News

Poor investment choices by the Fiji...

Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad says the FijiFirst Governmen...
News

Tarakinikini sworn in as diplomat t...

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today sworn in Fiji’s new ...
Rugby

Silktails, FNRL seal dev deal

The Kaiviti Silktails have committed to to supporting the Fiji Nati...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

1,786 students to graduate from ...

News
A total of...

Poor investment choices by the F...

News
Minister f...

Tarakinikini sworn in as diploma...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Silktails, FNRL seal dev deal

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Sau back for Rebels clash

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Culture of policing needs to cha...

Fiji Parliament
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Narawa shines in Chiefs unbeaten...

Rugby
A double f...

Cabinet approves review of Legal...

News
Cabinet ha...

Silktails defeat Bulldogs in Lau...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Police needs to invest in new te...

Fiji Parliament
The Standi...

Adele extends residency, plans c...

Entertainment
Adele anno...

Reece to miss World Cup after kn...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

1,786 students to graduate from USP