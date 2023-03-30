Thursday, March 30, 2023
Nadi out to avenge Pacific Cup loss to Ba

Nadi is out to avenge their last year’s Pacific Community Cup 1-nil loss to Ba in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League fixture this weekend.

Head coach Kamal Swamy said they are aware of Ba’s strengths and weaknesses but they will not underestimate the traditional football giants.

“We have played Ba on many occasions but the players feel like injured lions after being beaten in the Pacific Cup final last year. We have defeated Ba previously but as players change, teams become different.”

“Ba plays rugged football and they will be fast but we need to adapt to their style and defend well so that we don’t allow them to capitalise on any opportunity.”

“We have ironed out the minor errors that we have been making in the games such as losing possession, untimely passes and also giving away opportunities to the ooppents.”

The green machines have the experience of youth players such as Fiji Under 17 captain Aaron Naicker, Vinayak Rao, Jacob Seninawanawa and futsal stars Shaheel Valentine and Mohammed Ayman.

 “Our aim is to counter Ba and don’t hesitate to score goals whenever we are in their territory. I feel we are on the right track in the league and we just need to put our entire focus on the game. We have a strong game plan and we want players to execute it well in the match.”

“We have a young brigade and it’s going to be a difficult task to beat Ba but I believe in my boys. We may have a young squad but the players have the capability to handle an experienced team like them.”

The Jet Setters will take on Ba at 3 pm at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
