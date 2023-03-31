Friday, March 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Dogalau, Navaba to miss Nadi clash

Traditional football giants, Ba will take on Nadi without strikers Etonia Dogalau and Emosi Navaba in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.

Team president Amzad Khan said Dogalau will miss the match due to double yellow cards while Navaba is away in New Zealand.

Khan said the side is currently working on its combination and will be banking on senior players in the team against the jetsetters.

“Nadi is not a new team to us and we want to maintain our unbeaten run in the match this week. The boys are hyped for the match and our senior players are taking up the responsibility on the team. The experienced players are the anchors of our team and we rely on them to take us ahead in the league.”

 “We are lucky that our Under 20 players will join the team for the match this week. Their inclusion will add a lot of energy to the team because we have seen that those young boys are fast and they have a lot of skills.”

“Our main concern is building a combination between the senior and youth players in the team. Some of the Under 20 players we have are initially from Ba but those who joined Ba this year are yet to understand our style and pattern of football so that’s the combination we want to work at. We want to play 11 v 11 but for the result to be in our favor, we need players to train together as a team.”

“Our training is affected because our youth players and senior players are training separately. Only in the weekends our youth players join the team and we won’t have the entire team together until the end of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup. So we’ll have to work  with our experienced players.”

The Men In Black will meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Hong Kong 7s

Fijiana cruises into Hong Kong 7s q...

The Fijiana 7s team has booked its place in the Cup quarterfinals o...
Hong Kong 7s

Fiji sneak past Samoa in HK 7s open...

The Fiji 7s team won its opening match of the Hong Kong 7s 12-7 ove...
Rugby

Rebels, Drua players visit Draiba P...

Students of Draiba Primary School were treated in meeting members o...
Rugby

We cannot afford catch-up rugby: De...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says there is no...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana cruises into Hong Kong 7...

Hong Kong 7s
The Fijian...

Fiji sneak past Samoa in HK 7s o...

Hong Kong 7s
The Fiji 7...

Rebels, Drua players visit Draib...

Rugby
Students o...

We cannot afford catch-up rugby:...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Family fuels Naitokani’s r...

Rugby
Potential ...

Actor Rampal’s daughter makes ru...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Popular News

Naholo, Rayasi score in Moana th...

Rugby
Tries from...

Tuisue out for the season

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Sivo dots in Eels’ loss to...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Locked and loaded for So Kon Po

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Rabuka wants Seruiratu to attend...

News
Prime Mini...

1,786 students to graduate from ...

News
A total of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Hong Kong 7s

Fijiana cruises into Hong Kong 7s quarters