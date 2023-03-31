Dogalau, Navaba to miss Nadi clash

Traditional football giants, Ba will take on Nadi without strikers Etonia Dogalau and Emosi Navaba in Round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.

Team president Amzad Khan said Dogalau will miss the match due to double yellow cards while Navaba is away in New Zealand.

Khan said the side is currently working on its combination and will be banking on senior players in the team against the jetsetters.

“Nadi is not a new team to us and we want to maintain our unbeaten run in the match this week. The boys are hyped for the match and our senior players are taking up the responsibility on the team. The experienced players are the anchors of our team and we rely on them to take us ahead in the league.”

“We are lucky that our Under 20 players will join the team for the match this week. Their inclusion will add a lot of energy to the team because we have seen that those young boys are fast and they have a lot of skills.”

“Our main concern is building a combination between the senior and youth players in the team. Some of the Under 20 players we have are initially from Ba but those who joined Ba this year are yet to understand our style and pattern of football so that’s the combination we want to work at. We want to play 11 v 11 but for the result to be in our favor, we need players to train together as a team.”

“Our training is affected because our youth players and senior players are training separately. Only in the weekends our youth players join the team and we won’t have the entire team together until the end of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup. So we’ll have to work with our experienced players.”

The Men In Black will meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday.