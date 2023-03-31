Friday, March 31, 2023
Tavua wary of leaders Lautoka

Tavua is preparing well for a David vs Goliath clash in the Digicel Fiji Premier League against leaders Lautoka on Sunday.

 Head Coach Mohammed Ashif Khan said they are aware of how strong the Blues are and will need to put on a strong game plan to counter them.

“Lautoka is a strong team and we know playing against them will be very tough. It will be difficult to win against them but our aim is to disallow them from scoring. They have been playing in the Premier division for years now while we still are a new team in the Premier this year.”

“Most of the players in their team are and were part of the national team so playing facing those players will be challenging. They have some players but I’m hopeful that our boys will step up and match them.”

“We have a set of experienced players who have played against Lautoka before but our youth players will be tested. The boys returned to training this week and have responded well after a good two weeks of break. We do have a few niggling injuries but most of our regular players are fit to feature this week.”

Tavua will face Lautoka at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
