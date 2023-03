USA pair included in Fiji U19 squad

Anisha Dwarka and Preeya Singh from the United States of America (USA) have been named in the Digicel National U19 Women’s extended squad for the OFC U19 Women’s Championship later this year.

National women’s head coach Angeline Chua named the 43-member squad with players selected from 10 football districts in Fiji following the youth league games last year.

Majority of the players named in the squad have been featuring in the Digicel Women’s Super League and are from Labasa, Ba, Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa.

The team will march in camp on 17 April at Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Women’s Under 19: Sonia Alfred, Rebecca Mcgoon, Laisani O’Connor, Amanda Lingam, Astha Shania, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Taivata Tikosuva, Seruwai Laulaba, Timaima Anu, Taufa Tabua, Rosalaine Saraphina, Bernedette Penjueli, Sereana Naweni, Narieta Leba, Asela Cokanasiga, Risha Naresh, Angeline Rekha, Lavenia Nairoqo, Elesi Abunase, Caroline Qalivere, Veniana Lumuka, Rosi Marama, Adi Mea Naveli, Serema Saukuru, Asena Selei, Timaima Sarakula, Luse Ratulele, Vilomena Fesaitu, Autumn Underwood, Mereseni Waqali, Makelesi Keleiwai, Talica Tagi, Litiana Verenuya, Makereta Adasha, Ema Mereia, Adi Rajieli Mateni, Nazina Begum, Jeta Livia, Irinieta Kuruwavesi, Taraivini Keni, Yoshika Devi, Rinieta Matarugu, Anisha Dwarka, Preeya Singh.