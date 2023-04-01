Visa issues delays Ristic’s arrival

Nadroga’s newly appointed Serbian head coach Stefan Ristic’s arrival into the country has been delayed due to visa issues.

President Mohammed Ali told FijiLive that Ristic was expected to join the side earlier this week but he will now join later.

Ali said assistant coach Alipate Driu and team Captain Tomasi Tuicakau are currently guiding the side in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

“Ristic might not arrive this weekend but we are hoping that he joins us next week before the Fiji FACT starts. He needs to know the players and how football is played in Fiji so that the boys are able to respond to him in the training and games.”

“The team is slightly affected by his absence but we have Driu and Tomasi, who also had been doing the coaching course which is an advantage for the boys. They are preparing the team and also drawing up a better game plan against Rewa this week.”

The Stallions currently have 3 points after a win and will host Rewa at 3 pm at Lawaqa Park on Sunday.