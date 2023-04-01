Saturday, April 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Visa issues delays Ristic’s arrival

Nadroga’s newly appointed Serbian head coach Stefan Ristic’s arrival into the country has been delayed due to visa issues.

President Mohammed Ali told FijiLive that Ristic was expected to join the side earlier this week but he will now join later.

 Ali said assistant coach Alipate Driu and team Captain Tomasi Tuicakau are currently guiding the side in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

“Ristic might not arrive this weekend but we are hoping that he joins us next week before the Fiji FACT starts. He needs to know the players and how football is played in Fiji so that the boys are able to respond to him in the training and games.”

“The team is slightly affected by his absence but we have Driu and Tomasi, who also had been doing the coaching course which is an advantage for the boys. They are preparing the team and also drawing up a better game plan against Rewa this week.”

The Stallions currently have 3 points after a win and will host Rewa at 3 pm at Lawaqa Park on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Tripartite consultative process sti...

The tripartite consultative process of reviewing the Employment Rel...
News

Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfizer...

The Australian Government has supported Fiji’s Health Ministry thro...
NRL

Injured Kikau to miss next two matc...

Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second row forward Vili...
Hong Kong 7s

Fiji qualifies for Cup quarters

Fiji thrashed Canada 40-7 in their second Pool A match of the Hong ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tripartite consultative process ...

News
The tripar...

Aust provides 24K paediatric Pfi...

News
The Austra...

Injured Kikau to miss next two m...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji qualifies for Cup quarters

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji thras...

Construction begins on damaged s...

News
Constructi...

Fijiana Drua notch second win at...

Rugby
Super W ch...

Popular News

Gold medalist aims to raise clim...

News
University...

Huge demand to spend with less: ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Online portal launched for medic...

News
Fiji citiz...

Tarakinikini sworn in as diploma...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

PM launches first of its kind FC...

News
Prime Mini...

Gollings happy with winning star...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Tripartite consultative process still underway