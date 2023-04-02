10-man Labasa registers first DFPL win

A 10-man Labasa outfit registered its first win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after beating Tailevu Naitasiri 2-1 in a Round 4 fixture at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, both the teams fought hard after the break and it was midfielder Ashnil Raju who broke the deadlock in the 55th minute following an Akeimi Ralulu pass.

10 minutes later, youngster Shivam Shandil doubled the lead for the Babasiga Lions following a Christopher Wasasala and Sitiveni Rakai setup.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached Tailevu Naitasiri applied pressure and Labasa was reduced to 10 players when Sekove Naivakananumi was given marching orders for a dangerous foul.

Towards the dead end of the match, Tailevu Naitasiri took advantage of an attacking opportunity and got a consolation goal through Nischal Lal.

Labasa now has 4 points in the DFPL while Tailevu Naitasiri has 3 points.