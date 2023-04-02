Sunday, April 2, 2023
601 ad
Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Suva's Marlon Tahioa controls the ball against Navua in the R5 of the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League at Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour. Suva won 4-1. Photo courtesy of Fiji FA Media.

Suva ended Navua’s three-match unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today after beating the Saiyad Ali coached side 4-1 at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Lanky marksman Rusiate Matarerega opened Suva’s account but the hosts managed to find the equalizer through Sunny Deol as the teams rested 1-1 at halftime.

The Whites proved too strong in the second half and scored three unanswered goals to register their second win of the season.

Ni-Vanuatu marksman Alex Saniel came off of the bench and netted twice while Bruce Hughes scored the other goal for the Whites.

Suva now has 7 points after four matches while Navua has 3 points.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

Fijilive Ad

