Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Suva ended Navua’s three-match unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today after beating the Saiyad Ali coached side 4-1 at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Lanky marksman Rusiate Matarerega opened Suva’s account but the hosts managed to find the equalizer through Sunny Deol as the teams rested 1-1 at halftime.

The Whites proved too strong in the second half and scored three unanswered goals to register their second win of the season.

Ni-Vanuatu marksman Alex Saniel came off of the bench and netted twice while Bruce Hughes scored the other goal for the Whites.

Suva now has 7 points after four matches while Navua has 3 points.