Monday, April 3, 2023
69 teams confirmed for Sangam tourney

69 teams will participate in the 94th Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam convention from the 6-10 April at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Then India Valibar (TIV) Sangam national treasure Upendra Goundar confirmed to FijiLive that this year, the football tournament will be played in five categories.

The Super Premier division consists of 31 teams, the Premier division will feature 15 teams while the Masters’ category has 19 teams.

Goundar also said that two teams will feature in the women’s competition and two legends teams (Fiji vs Australia) will play as the curtain raisers to the main Super Premier, Premier and Masters final.

Goundar highlighted that out of the 69 teams, 50 are local teams while the remaining 16 teams are from Australia, the USA, Canada and New Zealand.

The total prize money of the tournament is $22,000 while the Super Premier division winner will walk away with $10,000.

The theme for this year’s convention is ‘Marching towards 100 years.’

The Super Premier Division includes eight Pools that are:

Pool 1-Lautoka, Ba, Nadroga, Raviravi/Tavaru.

Pool 2-Nadi, Papakura, Rakiraki and Lovu.

Pool 3-Rifle Range, Waitakere, Hamilton, Labasa.

Pool 4-Navua, Tabucola, Valley and Uciwai.

Pool 5-Middlemore, North America, Nasinu and Sydney.

Pool 6-Vitogo, Malolo, Vatiyaka and Salovi.

Pool 7-Rewa, Suva, Nalovo and Sydney NSW.

Pool 8-Varoko, Namaka, Botany and Saweni/Dreketi.

Premier Division includes four Pools which are: 

Pool 1-Bucaisau, Sabeto, Nadrala and Nadogo.

Pool 2- Tagitagi, Velovelo/Wairebetia, Nacovi and Etatoko.

Pool 3-Queensland, Tavua, Vunivau/Batinikama and Vunisamaloa.

Pool 4-Topline/Banaras, Lomolomo, Victoria and Brisbane.

The Master’ category also has four Pools which are: 

Pool 1-Malolo, Valley, Sydney, Nadroga and NZ.

Pool 2-Middlemore, Papatoetoe, Waikato, Vuda and Uciwai/Sabeto.

Pool 3-Lautoka, Manukau, Nadi, Salovi and Rifle Range.

Pool 4-Queensland, Labasa, Vancouver and Ba.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
