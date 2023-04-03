Monday, April 3, 2023
Ba, Labasa, Suva move up in DFPL

Traditional football giants Ba, arch-rivals Labasa and CVC winners Suva have moved up in the Digicel Fiji Premier League standings after their impressive wins in Round 4 on Sunday.

Lautoka outclassed Tavua 5-2 and continue to top the table with 10 points and are closely followed by defending champs Rewa who also have 10 points but trail in terms of goal difference.

Ba moves to third place with 8 points after their 2-0 win over Nadi and Suva grabs the fourth spot ending Navua’s unbeaten run after a 4-1 win.

Nadi goes down to fifth place with 6 points while Labasa moves to sixth with 4 points after registering a 2-1 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri.

Navua, Nadroga and survivors Tailevu Naitasiri go down to and each has 3 points while Tavua is bottom placed with 1 point.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
