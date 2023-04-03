Player rotation keeps Suva in top form: Khan

Suva coach Babs Khan says they are rotating players weekly in the Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) to keep them fit and in shape for the Oceania Football Champions League in Vanuatu next month.

The Whites registered an impressive 4-1 victory over Navua on Sunday without the services of top striker Samuela Drudru and experienced defenders Remueru Tekiate, Simione Nabenu and Inoke Turagalailai.

“Our key players just came back from national team duty so we gave them a week’s break and it was a good chance for the other players in the team to display their performance. Waisake Navunigasau is the veteran in the team and he returned to the backline after a long time and Filipe Baravilala moved to the back to assist him. They took responsibility for the team.”

“We need to give the senior players a rest because they have been playing throughout while we are opting to give the players in the team a chance.”

“O-League is the bigger picture and we need to start preparing our players for that because every team will be tough in the competitions there.”

Suva has moved up to the fourth spot with 7 points.