Monday, April 3, 2023
We failed to put pressure on Labasa: Vonolagi

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Tagi Vonolagi says they failed to put pressure on Labasa in their 2-1 Round 4 Digicel Premier League loss on Sunday.

Vonolagi said their engine heated up late in the aim to equalise against the gutsy Lions.

“We gave away two soft goals and we did not press the free balls that came in our way. The boys played well in the heat and came out strong late in the last 10 minutes of the game.”

“We could have utilised but luck was just not on our side.”

“We are still in the building stage and we hope now to improve. But we know now who can be in the starting 11 and who can start from the substitute bench.”

Survivors Tailevu Naitasiri moved down to ninth with 3 points.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
