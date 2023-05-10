Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Force will be desperate to win at home: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the Western Force will be desperate to win in Perth in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific this Friday.

“They have got a good home record as well. They haven’t lost lately at home.”

“Force is one of the teams that will be desperate at home.”

Byrne said they will need to match the speed and intensity of Force from the kick off.

“We know we’ll be up against a fast and furious team. They play a good grade of rugby as well. They have got a strong forward and defensive back.”

“We’ve got to be ready to go. We’ve got to match their intensity in the game.”

“The players are fully aware of that and we’ll prepare ourselves with training together in mind to match the Western Force intensity of the game.”

Drua will take on the Force at 9.35 pm at HBF Park.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
