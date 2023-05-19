Foreign national faces more child sex charges

A 70-year-old foreign national who was charged with alleged sexual assault against two minors in Sigatoka last week faces fresh charges against two other minors.

A joint investigation team from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters and Sigatoka investigated more reports against the accused brought to their attention during community visitations in the Sigatoka area.

It is alleged that the accused between 2010 and 2011 had sexually assaulted two victims who were aged 11 on several different occasions at a resort.

The accused who was sponsoring the victims education allegedly booked a room for the two where he committed the offences.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecently insulting or Annoying any Person and will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.