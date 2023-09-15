Forget refs, focus internally, says Harris

Flying Fijians Forwards Coach Brad Harris says the side has looked past the controversial calls made in their Rugby World Cup opening loss to Wales and are focusing on themselves.

Harris said despite the ruckus since then, the side is not letting it affect their preparation for the next match.

“It has been quite publicised,” Harris said.

“There are certainly some areas that need clarification, but overall I think we will look internally as well.

“If we sharpen up our completion when we enter into their 22 and score a couple of those tries, the refereeing doenst become an issue at all.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet the Wallabies at 3.45am (Fiji Time) on Monday.