Former Fiji based reps feature in Sols win

Six former Fijian district reps featured for host nation, the Solomon Islands in their opening 1-0 win over Samoa in men’s Pool D of the 2023 Pacific Games at the National Stadium in Honiara yesterday.

Former Lautoka striker Joses Nawo captained Solomon Islands featured ex Rewa attackers Atkin Kaua and Alvin Hou and former Nadi midfielder William Komasi in the home side’s lineup.

Suva midfielder Marlon Tahioa and former marksman Gagame Feni took the field off the bench in the opening minutes of the second half on their home turf.

On level terms at the break head coach Felipe Vega-Arango looked for options upfront bringing on John Orobulu for Nawo and Bobby Leslie for Hou to create some energy in attack.

Super substitute, Orobulu scored the winner to separate the sides in a thrilling opener in front of a packed home crowd.

The Southern United lethal man found himself on the receiving end of a loose ball to nod home from close range in the 49 minutes.

