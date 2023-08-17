Thursday, August 17, 2023
Former MP to be laid to rest tomorrow

Former MP and businesswoman the late Dr Mere Samisoni will be laid to rest tomorrow.

In a statement released by the family, her funeral service will be held at the Centenary Church at 11am and will be live streamed on her Facebook Page for all her supporters and friends.

The statement added that in the event that Centenary Church reaches capacity, mourners are welcome to gather at Epworth Hall and Churchward Chapel on Rewa Street, where the live stream will be broadcast on large screens.

However, Rewa’s High Chief, the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa has shared fond memories of the late Dr Samisoni from her school days in Levuka when her parents living in Vagadaci.

Ro Teimumu said they later met up again when both decided to join the Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua under the leadership of the former Prime Minister, the late Laisenia Qarase in 2001.

“ When the SDL morphed into the SODELPA Party in 2014, we re-entered politics and became members of the Opposition.”

“Mere Samisoni was well known to the SODELPA Party for her generosity of heart and spirit. She was a member of various committees, including the Finance Committee and Working Committee, and was a staunch member of the Women’s Forum where she was one of their reps on the Management Board up until her untimely demise.”

Dr Samisoni died after a short illness earlier this month.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
