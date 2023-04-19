Former national defender Lal dies

Former national and Tailevu Naitasiri defender Govind Lal passed away at his home in Nakasi on Monday afternoon.

Lal was part of the national team in the late 1970s.

He played together with Samisoni Ratu, Ram Naresh, Madhwan, Dewan Chand, Tutunisau Caucau and the list goes on.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel acknowledged the supreme contribution by Lal in the football arena.

“It’s a huge loss. He had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.”

“I convey my heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolence to the grieving family and I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace.”

He is survived by his wife, only daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren.