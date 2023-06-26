Former national rep Karunan dies

Former Suva and national rep Michael Joseph Karunan has died at the age of 84.

Karunan died yesterday at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Canada after being ill for the last few weeks.

The Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel said the entire football fraternity is saddened to learn about the passing away of Karunan and acknowledged his supreme contribution.

“It’s a huge loss. He had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.”

“I convey my heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolence to the grieving family, and I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace.”

He was originally from Toorak in Suva and played for Marist St Columbus Football Club, Suva FC, and the national team in the 1960s.

Karunan was part of the Fiji team that toured New South Wales in 1961.

Former teammate and family member Sylvester Joseph described him as a maestro in football.

“I was very privileged to have known him as a toddler and have played with him and served him as his caregiver and advocate.”

“As our dear Brother John Grey always emphasized to our fellow legends that we were our brothers’ keepers I want to add that the Lord Almighty Jesus Christ our redeemer and saviour taught us to Love our neighbor as ourselves.”

“He was a great believer, lived a life, and walked the path of the Lord.”

“Michael did not want anyone to shed a tear or be sad but to celebrate and cheer him forward as you all did always.”

“He said don’t worry I will dribble my way through the Pearly Gates.”

“So, I want you all to picture Michael in full stride, displaying his footwork’s genius and taking a flight to the place of the glitter and Graces and forever Delight,” said Joseph.

Former teammate and administrator Bobby Tikram described him as a true legend.

“He was a genius football player. A wonderful player, a brilliant dribbler, a master inaccurate through passes, great to watch when in full stride, but most of all a humble gentleman.

He was my mentor as well, “said Tikaram.

“Karunan will be dearly missed and may his soul rest in peace.”

Michael is survived by his two daughters. five grandchildren, two sisters, three brother in laws, two sisters in laws, many nephews, and nieces, five Aunts, two mamas and their families with many cousins.