Tuesday, August 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Former Tavua defenders to feature for Ba

Former Tavua defenders and siblings Mosim and Kasim Khan are set to make their debut for Ba in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi this week.

The pair together with their former team mate and Fiji U20 attacker Sailasa Ratu have been named in Ba’s 25-memner squad for the second major tournament on Fiji Football Association’s domestic calendar.

Young strikers Jioji Temesia, Ryan Naresh, Salesitino Caucau and Semisi Gadele are also included.

Regulars Praneel Naidu, Savenaca Nakalevu, Ratu Apenisa Anare, Nabil Begg, Etonia Dogalau, Peceli Sukabula and Rahul Naresh will lead Ba’s brigade with Argentinean Carlos Raffa and Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi adding more spark to their attack.

Ba opens its campaign against defending champions Labasa at 6pm.

Ba squad– Tevita Koroi, Atunaisa Naucukidi, Misiwani Nairube, Praneel Naidu, Rahul Naresh, Samuela Navoce, Suliano Tawanakoro, Malakai Rere, Peceli Sukabula, Mosim Khan, Kasim Khan, Raj Pillay, Darold Kakasi, Nabil Begg, Gulam Razool, Carlos Raffa, Etonia Dogalau, Savenaca Nakalevu, Jioji Temesia, Salesitino Caucau, Ryan Naresh, Semisi Gadele, Fataul Raheem, Sailasa Ratu, Ratu Apenisa Anare.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Accident lands 7-yr-old in hospital...

A 7-year-old boy is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital ...
News

Victims of elder abuse turn to wast...

A Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) mapping exercise on Fiji's was...
Rugby

Narawa named in All Blacks WCup squ...

Fiji born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa has been named in the All Blac...
Rugby

Lovokuro impresses Feeney on Rooste...

Former Cuvu College Student and contracted Kaiviti Silktails lock S...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Accident lands 7-yr-old in hospi...

News
A 7-year-o...

Victims of elder abuse turn to w...

News
A Pacific ...

Narawa named in All Blacks WCup ...

Rugby
Fiji born ...

Lovokuro impresses Feeney on Roo...

Rugby
Former Cuv...

Defence to file for No Case to A...

News
The Magist...

Silktails trio feature for Roost...

Rugby
Three Kaiv...

Popular News

Fiji Pearls to play for eleventh...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Double header in Lautoka on Sund...

Football
A Digicel ...

Big test for Flying Fijians trio...

PNC
Flying Fij...

Nicole Daniels resigns from HRAD...

News
The Consti...

Vakatawa to make return to inter...

Rugby
Former Fra...

Fiji Pearls suffer another big l...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Accident lands 7-yr-old in hospital