Former Tavua defenders to feature for Ba

Former Tavua defenders and siblings Mosim and Kasim Khan are set to make their debut for Ba in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi this week.

The pair together with their former team mate and Fiji U20 attacker Sailasa Ratu have been named in Ba’s 25-memner squad for the second major tournament on Fiji Football Association’s domestic calendar.

Young strikers Jioji Temesia, Ryan Naresh, Salesitino Caucau and Semisi Gadele are also included.

Regulars Praneel Naidu, Savenaca Nakalevu, Ratu Apenisa Anare, Nabil Begg, Etonia Dogalau, Peceli Sukabula and Rahul Naresh will lead Ba’s brigade with Argentinean Carlos Raffa and Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi adding more spark to their attack.

Ba opens its campaign against defending champions Labasa at 6pm.

Ba squad– Tevita Koroi, Atunaisa Naucukidi, Misiwani Nairube, Praneel Naidu, Rahul Naresh, Samuela Navoce, Suliano Tawanakoro, Malakai Rere, Peceli Sukabula, Mosim Khan, Kasim Khan, Raj Pillay, Darold Kakasi, Nabil Begg, Gulam Razool, Carlos Raffa, Etonia Dogalau, Savenaca Nakalevu, Jioji Temesia, Salesitino Caucau, Ryan Naresh, Semisi Gadele, Fataul Raheem, Sailasa Ratu, Ratu Apenisa Anare.