Foster peaceful coexistence, PM urges Fijians

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the Fijian diaspora to foster peaceful coexistence with the traditional chiefs, as well as the Government and the people of the Cook Islands.

While meeting the Fijian community last night, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the traditional welcome ceremony extended to him and his delegation.

He acknowledged the honor bestowed upon him as the Prime Minister of Fiji to be accorded a full ceremony in another country and emphasised the significance and depth of the words spoken during the ceremony, expressing his hope, wishes, and prayers for abundant blessings from God upon the Fijian community.

Recognising the sacrifices made by those present at the event, he emphasised the importance of maintaining harmonious relationships and working together for the betterment of both nations.

The meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening the ties between Fiji and the Cook Islands and it also highlights the mutual respect and appreciation shared by both nations, as well as the commitment to fostering cultural exchange and cooperation.