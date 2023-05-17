Four Fijians in Women’s National Championship

Four players who share links to Fiji have been named in the 2023 Harvey Norman Women’s National Championship which will be played from 18 to 21 of May in Burleigh, Queensland.

Sydney Thunder bowler Belinda Vakarewa and sensational winger Milika Tuinakauvadra have been named to the NSW Emerging Country team.

Canterbury Bulldogs second-row forward Nanise Vakacavu and young try-scoring machine Ilisapeci Bari have been named in the Northern Territory.

The Harvey Norman Women’s National Championship is an elite pathways tournament that allows players from across Australia to showcase their skills in the representative arena.

Players can be scouted by NRLW clubs and for State of Origin selection with strong performances throughout the tournament.