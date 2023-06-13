Four men front court on drug charges

The four men have been arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana in Kadavu have been charged and will be produced in the Suva Magistrate’s Court today.

A statement issued by Police said they were escorted to Suva yesterday on board the Police vessel, MV. Veiqaravi.

All four men have all been charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

Police said they were believed to have been camping for over three months, cultivating marijuana.

They said one of the suspects is from Naioti, Yale in Kadavu, while the others are from Navuloa in Ovalau, Naviyago in Lautoka and Matacaucau in Tailevu.

Police went on to indicate that a Southern Division Drug Operation team, after uprooting more than 9,000 marijuana plants from within the Gasele and Rakiraki highlands, came across the farm allegedly belonging to the four suspects.

“More than 3,000 marijuana plants were uprooted, and initial enquiries conducted revealed that the four had set up camp for the duration of four months, cultivating and harvesting marijuana,” Police said.