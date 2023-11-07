Four new Resident Magistrates sworn in

Fiji’s judiciary has welcomed another addition to its ranks following the swearing-in of four Resident Magistrates.

Newly-appointed Resident Magistrates Pita Katia, Anuleshni Neelta, Penijamini Ravulolo and Mary Motofaga were ceremoniously sworn in by His Excellency President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in the presence of Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Deputy Registrar Legal Ravendra Kumud, Solicitor-General, Ropate Green and Chief Magistrate, Waleen George.

Katia graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of the South Pacific in Port Villa, Vanuatu in 2006.

He attained his Professional Diploma in Legal Practice from the University of the South Pacific in 2007 and from August 2010 until July 2011, he worked as a Legal Officer with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Prior to this appointment, he was an Associate at the Siwatibau and Sloan Legal firm from August 2011 until today.

Katia has also specialized in specific areas, including Legal Drafting, Insurance Law, Conveyancing Negligence, Criminal Law, Litigation, and Family Law.

Neelta is an experienced legal practitioner with 17 years of experience in civil practice and a law academic with 14 years of law teaching experience.

In 1997, she graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of the South Pacific and completed her Professional Diploma in Legal Practice in 1998; following this, she was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Fiji.

After completing her law degree at the University of the South Pacific, she obtained a Masters degree in 2018.

Prior to this appointment, she held the position of Deputy Director of Professional Legal Training (PLT) programs with the University of the South Pacific, ensuring that the overall course Coordinator for PLT programs for Fiji and Samoa. She assisted the Director in planning and resourcing the USP PLT Program with the region.

In 2008, she established and operated a Legal Practice that provided general legal services in budgeting, cash flow, recruitment, and ensuring compliance with the Legal Practitioners Act of Fiji.

Ravulolo graduated with a Bachelor of Law from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia, in October 1994, and was admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory in November.

Later in 1995, he attained his Professional Diploma in Legal Practice at the Australian National University.

Having graduated from the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in 1982, Ravulolo also served as Platoon Commander in UNIFIL, Lebanon from 1982 to 1983.

Motofaga has 15 years of post-admission experience working for the State and specialising in civil advocacy in areas such as property law, environmental law, personal injury, employment law, administrative and constitutional law, public law, contract law, immigration law, and real estate law.

She is currently acting as the Commissioner for Online Safety since 15 April 2022.

From November 2007 to June 2009, she served as State Prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Additionally, she is the Legal Advisor to the Mercy Commission and a member of the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board and the Liquor Licensing Authority (Eastern and Central Divisions).