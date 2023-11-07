Tuesday, November 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Four new Resident Magistrates sworn in

Fiji’s judiciary has welcomed another addition to its ranks following the swearing-in of four Resident Magistrates.

Newly-appointed Resident Magistrates Pita Katia, Anuleshni Neelta, Penijamini Ravulolo and Mary Motofaga were ceremoniously sworn in by His Excellency President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in the presence of Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Deputy Registrar Legal Ravendra Kumud, Solicitor-General, Ropate Green and Chief Magistrate, Waleen George.

Katia graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from the University of the South Pacific in Port Villa, Vanuatu in 2006.

He attained his Professional Diploma in Legal Practice from the University of the South Pacific in 2007 and from August 2010 until July 2011, he worked as a Legal Officer with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Prior to this appointment, he was an Associate at the Siwatibau and Sloan Legal firm from August 2011 until today.

Katia has also specialized in specific areas, including Legal Drafting, Insurance Law, Conveyancing Negligence, Criminal Law, Litigation, and Family Law.

Neelta is an experienced legal practitioner with 17 years of experience in civil practice and a law academic with 14 years of law teaching experience.

In 1997, she graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of the South Pacific and completed her Professional Diploma in Legal Practice in 1998; following this, she was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Fiji.

After completing her law degree at the University of the South Pacific, she obtained a Masters degree in 2018.

Prior to this appointment, she held the position of Deputy Director of Professional Legal Training (PLT) programs with the University of the South Pacific, ensuring that the overall course Coordinator for PLT programs for Fiji and Samoa. She assisted the Director in planning and resourcing the USP PLT Program with the region.

In 2008, she established and operated a Legal Practice that provided general legal services in budgeting, cash flow, recruitment, and ensuring compliance with the Legal Practitioners Act of Fiji.

Ravulolo graduated with a Bachelor of Law from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia, in October 1994, and was admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory in November.

Later in 1995, he attained his Professional Diploma in Legal Practice at the Australian National University.

Having graduated from the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in 1982, Ravulolo also served as Platoon Commander in UNIFIL, Lebanon from 1982 to 1983.

Motofaga has 15 years of post-admission experience working for the State and specialising in civil advocacy in areas such as property law, environmental law, personal injury, employment law, administrative and constitutional law, public law, contract law, immigration law, and real estate law.

She is currently acting as the Commissioner for Online Safety since 15 April 2022.

From November 2007 to June 2009, she served as State Prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Additionally, she is the Legal Advisor to the Mercy Commission and a member of the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board and the Liquor Licensing Authority (Eastern and Central Divisions).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Taskforce to deal with land issues

The Coalition Government has formed a Taskforce to deal with preval...
Business

Local exporters participate in Chin...

Three Fiji based exporters are participating in the sixth China Int...
Sports

Without A Fight wins Melbourne Cup

Without A Fight won the $8 million 2023 Melbourne Cup at Flemington...
Rugby

Drua to announce full squad on Thur...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne will announce his ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Taskforce to deal with land issu...

News
The Coalit...

Local exporters participate in C...

Business
Three Fiji...

Without A Fight wins Melbourne C...

Sports
Without A ...

Drua to announce full squad on T...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji vs Tahiti to double up at P...

2023 Pacific Games
The Bula B...

Fiji, China deepen defense and s...

News
Commander ...

Popular News

NFP condemns Govt stand on Isra...

News
Minister f...

Seva replaces injured Rokovucake...

Football
Junior Bul...

Fiji vs Tahiti to double up at P...

2023 Pacific Games
The Bula B...

Flying Fijians bonus paid out: V...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

FRCS launches VAT Guide

News
Fijians wi...

Justice Jitoko appointed Court o...

News
Justice Fi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Taskforce to deal with land issues