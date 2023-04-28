Friday, April 28, 2023
FRA appoints new board of directors

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has appointed five new board of directors for the next three years.

The incoming board of directors are Atunaisa Nayago (Chairman), Lui Naisara, Bhupendra Solanki, Alipate Naiorosui and Niko Buke.

Nayago, a civil engineer by profession, has 37 years of experience in the field of project management, road engineering planning, design, and construction.

Naisara is currently the Director and Principal Consultant of Naisara Investment and Consultancy Enterprise.He has 30 years of experience in Civil Service.

Solanki is a lawyer by profession and was admitted to the Bar in 1999. He initially commenced employment at a private legal practice and in 2000 was appointed as a State Prosecutor with the Director of the Public Prosecutions Office.

Naiorosui has more than 25 years of experience in leading and working across the private and public sectors, having worked as the chief executive, Housing Authority, and Yatu Lau Company Ltd.

Buke has 40 years of experience in mechanical engineering, project, and business management. He has a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Papua New Guinea University of Technology.

The Authority in a statement said the appointment process was through an extensive exercise and the appointees represent diverse backgrounds, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge, skills, and extensive experience in engineering, law, governance, business, and industry expertise.

The FRA, under the board of directors, is responsible for maintaining, planning, and delivering Fiji’s road network of roads, bridges, jetties, streetlights, and traffic signals.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
