Wednesday, January 17, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

FRA Board couldnt meet, hence flying minute: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has defended the Fiji Roads Authority’s use of a flying minute, to approve and facilitate $405 million for capital road projects.

Speaking to the media, Sayed-Khaiyum said this is normally done when a board cannot physically meet to approve certain capital or emergency works.

He said this was why a flying minute was issued, which would have been ratified straight after in the board’s next meeting.

“Every organisation issues flying minutes if they need to. In the case of the Fiji Roads Authority for example, if there was a cyclone or an emergency, you would need to approve the immediate clearing of the road, emergency works or any other things4m, which the board may not need to meet, and this is why flying minutes are issued.

“How can you say that these are untoward behaviour?”

Sayed-Khaiyum said the Fiji Roads Authority has lost a good Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, to Queensland because of what they think is untoward behaviour or practises.

Earlier this year, Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau said serious questions are being raised whether proper processes, due diligence and approvals were undertaken before these amounts were paid out through a flying minute.

Tuisawau said this is a very significant amount and exceeded the annual capital budget for each of the three years.

The report was undertaken and released by the Office of the Auditor-General on the workings of the Fiji Roads Authority.

The report highlighted that preliminary and feasibility studies were not carried out and that fresh tenders were not called for after changes were done during the project scoping process.

Tuisawau said under the maintenance program, there were inconsistencies noted in the application of cost escalation formulas applied by contractors.

The Minister also confirmed that the suspended FRA Chief Executive had been terminated.

Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that Prasad might have been terminated because of his racial background or his close association with the former government.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, for comments.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Innovative photo booth business for...

Viti Booth, a dynamic new player in the Fijian market will open its...
Football

Babasiga women drawn in tough OFC p...

Women's Digicel Fiji Premier League points table leaders, Labasa, i...
News

COVID patients to isolate at home

The Ministry of Health is advising people who have tested positive ...
Football

Districts to support national team ...

The President of the Fiji Football Association, Rajesh Patel has ca...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Innovative photo booth business ...

Business
Viti Booth...

Babasiga women drawn in tough OF...

Football
Women's Di...

COVID patients to isolate at hom...

News
The Minist...

Districts to support national te...

Football
The Presid...

Sayed-Khaiyum continues as key F...

News
Aiyaz Saye...

Economy in a sluggish position: ...

News
Former Min...

Popular News

Drua women to assemble at month ...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Taveuni flights revised due to r...

News
Fiji Link ...

Norton to fly in on Wednesday

Rugby
McDonald’s...

Executive appointments announced...

News
The Minist...

Fijiana in tough Perth 7s pool

Rugby
Fijiana is...

Singh calls for Sugar commission...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Innovative photo booth business for Nadi