FRA Board couldnt meet, hence flying minute: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has defended the Fiji Roads Authority’s use of a flying minute, to approve and facilitate $405 million for capital road projects.

Speaking to the media, Sayed-Khaiyum said this is normally done when a board cannot physically meet to approve certain capital or emergency works.

He said this was why a flying minute was issued, which would have been ratified straight after in the board’s next meeting.

“Every organisation issues flying minutes if they need to. In the case of the Fiji Roads Authority for example, if there was a cyclone or an emergency, you would need to approve the immediate clearing of the road, emergency works or any other things4m, which the board may not need to meet, and this is why flying minutes are issued.

“How can you say that these are untoward behaviour?”

Sayed-Khaiyum said the Fiji Roads Authority has lost a good Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, to Queensland because of what they think is untoward behaviour or practises.

Earlier this year, Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau said serious questions are being raised whether proper processes, due diligence and approvals were undertaken before these amounts were paid out through a flying minute.

Tuisawau said this is a very significant amount and exceeded the annual capital budget for each of the three years.

The report was undertaken and released by the Office of the Auditor-General on the workings of the Fiji Roads Authority.

The report highlighted that preliminary and feasibility studies were not carried out and that fresh tenders were not called for after changes were done during the project scoping process.

Tuisawau said under the maintenance program, there were inconsistencies noted in the application of cost escalation formulas applied by contractors.

The Minister also confirmed that the suspended FRA Chief Executive had been terminated.

Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that Prasad might have been terminated because of his racial background or his close association with the former government.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, for comments.