FRA CEO sent on leave pending investigations

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive Kamal Prasad has been sent on leave pending audit and investigations.

The decision was made by the FRA Board on Tuesday following its meeting.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says he endorsed the decision which was made in the best interest of FRA and the public at large to allow the Board to carry out independent investigations unhindered from within.

He said the FRA is currently facing a cash flow issue with its current Capital Expenditure (2022/23) of $350 million spent by December 2022 and as at 30th April, 2023, the FRA still owes $38 million to 13 contractors, and it is forecast to reach $55 million by June 30th.

Tuisawau said the Board noted that there is no strategic plan in place, many complaints are received and the continued deterioration of our road network daily indicates a lack of planning and compounded by alleged mismanagement by the Minister of Economy in the FijiFirst Government.

He added the Board has taken swift action to address this serious matter and is in full consultation with the Ministry of Finance and they have also consulted with FRA contractors and initiated discussions with development partners.

Tuisawau further stated that a Whistle Blower report has been received by the Board alleging malpractices within the organization and he has ordered a full investigation which will be carried out by the FRA Board.