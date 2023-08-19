Saturday, August 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

France will be tough, says Radradra

Flying Fijians captain Semi Radradra says France will be a tough opponent despite the visitors getting one over the hosts the last time the two sides met.

While Les Bleus has won four of their past five outings, it was the the Flying Fijians who came out victors 21-14 at Stade de France in 2018.

“They are a tough side, they have been proving themselves for a couple of years now,” Radradra said.

“Especially in France and the Top 14, they are big boys, and they are going to be physical.

Radradra however said the team was ready to face the storm head on.

“We will stick to our systems and hopefully we will wear them out.”

The two sides clash tomorrow morning at Stade de Beaujoine at 7.05am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Natabua beats Marist, reaches first...

A new winner will be crowned in the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans U1...
Rugby

QVS books spot in Deans final

Queen Victoria School has booked its spot in the final of the Fiji ...
News

US reaffirm support for Coalition G...

The United States (U.S) has reaffirmed support for the Peoples’ Coa...
News

Ferris wheel probe is still progres...

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Employment Relations, Agn...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Natabua beats Marist, reaches fi...

Rugby
A new winn...

QVS books spot in Deans final

Rugby
Queen Vict...

US reaffirm support for Coalitio...

News
The United...

Ferris wheel probe is still prog...

News
Minister f...

Distraught father dies, Chaudhry...

News
The distra...

Ligatabu grabs double in Suva...

Rugby
Hardworkin...

Popular News

CPRs continue to be mistreated: ...

News
Waste pick...

Fijian duo in Australia A squad ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

$7k water project commissioned i...

News
Minister f...

Officers visit students seen fig...

News
Police off...

Vakatawa Speight in for Baabaas

Rugby
Fijian sta...

TSLS sponsored students can work...

News
The Tertia...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fiji Secondary Schools Deans U18 SF2 MBHS vs NHS