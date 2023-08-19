France will be tough, says Radradra

Flying Fijians captain Semi Radradra says France will be a tough opponent despite the visitors getting one over the hosts the last time the two sides met.

While Les Bleus has won four of their past five outings, it was the the Flying Fijians who came out victors 21-14 at Stade de France in 2018.

“They are a tough side, they have been proving themselves for a couple of years now,” Radradra said.

“Especially in France and the Top 14, they are big boys, and they are going to be physical.

Radradra however said the team was ready to face the storm head on.

“We will stick to our systems and hopefully we will wear them out.”

The two sides clash tomorrow morning at Stade de Beaujoine at 7.05am.