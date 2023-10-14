Saturday, October 14, 2023
FRCS increases financial limit to $20,000

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of Fiji has increased the financial limit for obtaining clearance from $10,000 to $20,000 effective last Friday.

FRCS Chair and Acting Chief Executive Malakai Naiyaga said this excludes the payment for services of any amount.

He said individuals and businesses will not require a tax clearance certificate for remittances (except for service payments) that are valued at less than $20,000.

Naiyaga attributed the increased financial limit of $20,000 as a positive initiative that will really benefit banks, businesses and individuals as it will significantly reduce the number of small transactions requiring tax clearance.

“This transaction will also improve efficiency and ease of doing business in Fiji. FRCS wishes its customers that we will continue to work closely with other agencies in the review of our operational policies and practices to bring in more efficiency and improvements in our service delivery as per our strategic objective,” Naiyaga added.

The following are exempt from tax clearance.

Education funds paid to educational institution, medical bills, import payments, good already landed and cleared by FRCS, prepayment of term bill for goods already landed and cleared, third party payment for goods landed and cleared, payment for imports of fuel and lubricants.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
