FRCS sets up unit to deal with drug busts

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is setting up a unit to help with the investigation into the recent drug busts in the Western division.

Speaking at the celebration of World Customs Day in Suva, FRCS Acting Chief Executive and Executive Chair, Malakai Naiyaga, said Fiji needs all the help it can get to curb the bringing in of hard drugs.

Naiyaga said that: “There is the traditional checks we do, we have been doing profiling and with working with the intelligence units and their technology in terms of profiling and a unit is being set up to look into this and will be announced soon.

He said that there is ongoing collaboration with the Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders to step up operations and stop this drugs from coming into Fiji.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Guest Superintendent Uriah Turner said Fiji had done well in all its operations.

“We want to congratulate the Fiji Police Force and everyone involved in the successful drug bust. It was significant detection across the Pacific and the fact that Fiji Police seized that in Nadi takes those drugs off the streets and will affect the syndicates that are seeking to import drugs into Fiji but also across to Australia.”

Twenty-five customs officials were awarded certificates of recognition at the event yesterday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Rugby

Fijiana to face Ireland in quarters